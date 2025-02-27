Sheffield housebuilder Honey granted planning for £50m, 174 home development in Killamarsh

Sheffield-headquartered housebuilder Honey will build 174 new two-, three-, four- and five-bedroom homes in Killamarsh, Derbyshire after being granted planning permission for a £50m development.

Called Aurelle, the development is located off Upperthorpe Road just a short commute to Chesterfield and Sheffield.

Aurelle will comprise 18 of Honey’s house types and include terraced, semi-detached and detached properties. Prices at the development will start from £259,995 for a two-bedroom semi-detached Avocado house type.

Honey says its house types have all been specifically designed to combine “style, substance and sustainability” for the benefit of buyers.

Planning granted - Honey will build 174 new homes at Killamarsh (CGI indicative of proposed house types)

Allocated as part of the North East Derbyshire district’s local plan, 35 of the site’s 174 homes will be designated as affordable housing. Honey will also be contributing to local initiatives, including a commitment to an overall biodiversity net gain for the development.

Work at Aurelle is expected to start on site by March, with the first residents able to move in from October.

Since being launched in October 2022, Honey has secured 21 sites across Yorkshire and the East Midlands that will deliver 2,850 homes and a combined gross development value of £795m.

The housebuilder is backed by private equity firm Alchemy Partners and its Alchemy Special Opportunities Fund IV which has £937m of fully committed capital.

Honey chief executive officer, Mark Mitchell, commented: “We are very pleased to have received planning permission for Aurelle, which will bring much-needed, high-specification homes to Killamarsh.

“Since unveiling our plans, we have seen strong interest from a range of buyers looking for homes which combine substance, style and sustainability.

“With planning now granted, we look forward to starting work on site and launching the first homes for sale at this new community we are creating in Killamarsh.”

Honey has analysed consumer insights and trends to inform its house type designs to ensure they meet the needs and wants of today’s new home buyers, including the flexible use of all living spaces.

Standard features in every Honey home include bi-fold doors; individually designed fully integrated kitchens; and boutique-style bathrooms with a signature freestanding bath and full height tiling. All properties will have an electric vehicle charging point.

For further information on the development, search ‘Honey Aurelle’.