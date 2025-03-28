Sheffield hospitality scheme scoops national honour

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Sheffield awards scheme which champions a safe night-time economy has scooped a prestigious national award.

Sheffield’s Best Bar None scheme recognises licenced venues - including bars, pubs, restaurants, cinemas and other venues - which meet rigorous standards with a Home Office-backed accreditation.

This week, the scheme won the Best City Scheme award at the National Best Bar None Awards in London.

Diane Jarvis, of Sheffield Business Improvement District which delivers the free scheme, said: “I am absolutely delighted that Sheffield has been recognised with the prestigious Best City Scheme award at the National Best Bar None Awards.

“This accolade reflects the dedication, collaboration, and hard work of all our partners, including venues, South Yorkshire Police, Sheffield City Council, and our Sheffield BID team.

“Together, we continue to champion excellence in responsible licensing, community safety and safer socialising, supporting a night-time economy that is welcoming, vibrant, and safe for everyone.

“This recognition places Sheffield firmly on the map as a shining example of best practices in fostering a safer and thriving city.”

Sheffield BID delivers the scheme in partnership with Sheffield City Council and South Yorkshire Police.

To achieve Best Bar None status, premises must pass an extensive assessment to prove public welfare and customer care are their top priorities.

The scheme also considers issues such as noise, litter, preventing underage drinking, female safety and reducing disorder or crime.

The ten highest performing entrants are then given awards - five of which are voted for by the public.

This year’s winners included the Frog & Parrott on Division Street (best pub) Tsuki Japanese restaurant on West Street (best restaurant) and Tiger Works on West Street (best bar).

There are more than 200 venues in the city centre which can hold a premises licence and more are invited to join the scheme.

Diane added: “I encourage more venues to join this initiative, as we continue to set new standards.

“On behalf of Sheffield BID, I want to thank everyone who has contributed to this outstanding achievement. This award belongs to all of us.”

Sheffield’s night-time economy employs thousands of people and welcomes thousands more as visitors each week.

Coun Ben Miskell, Chair of the Transport, Regeneration and Climate Policy Committee at Sheffield City Council, said: “I’m absolutely delighted to see our city centre being recognised in this way, Sheffield really is an incredible place at any time of the day or night and to see our night-time economy being recognised in this way is brilliant.

“We are ensuring Sheffield continues to be an attractive, thriving and safe place for people to visit for many years to come.”

To take part in the Best Bar None Sheffield scheme for 2025-26 email [email protected].