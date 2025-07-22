Sheffield homeowners wait nine days on average for DIY repairs but pay £50 less than UK average

Sheffield residents pay less than £200 for botched DIY repairs, but experience over a week in wait times for tradespeople, averaging 9 days.

A new study by Markel Direct, the specialist insurer of tradespeople, has revealed that homeowners in Sheffield have to pay £179.95 on average to fix a DIY-disaster. This is around £55 less than the national average of £235.35

The survey, which explores the growing shortage of tradespeople in the UK, asked 1,187 UK homeowners about DIY jobs they had attempted themselves which went wrong, and required a professional tradesperson to fix.

Whilst 44% of homeowners considered themselves to have “good” DIY skills, 29% made a problem worse by trying to fix it themselves.

The study found that the average cost to hire a tradesperson to fix a DIY ‘fail’ was £235.36. Brighton topped the list with the highest cost of £351.82, followed by Edinburgh (£344.67) and Nottingham in third place (£272.39).

Rob Rees, Divisional Director at Markel Direct, commented: “Whilst it’s essential for homeowners to possess basic DIY skills, knowing when to call in a professional tradesperson is equally crucial. As tempting as it may be to attempt a repair to save money or time, it can often result in higher costs and extended timelines. For peace of mind, hiring a qualified and insured tradesperson is the best course of action for more challenging tasks.”

Urgent repair? Some Brits wait up to 2 weeks

DIY confidence isn’t consistent across the UK, and neither are the costs of fixing mistakes. From living without heating during a cold period to dealing with a pipe burst - urgent home repairs don’t just impact quality of life; they also post a risk to the maintenance of a property. In fact, 40% of homeowners reported that the shortage of skilled tradespeople has affected their ability to keep their homes in good condition.

The study also explored which locations experienced the longest wait times for a tradesperson to fix an urgent issue. Plymouth topped the list, reporting a 10 day wait. Nottingham and Sheffield were next, with a 9 day wait, followed by Glasgow with an 8 day wait.

The mix of locations reporting long wait times and high repair costs are spread throughout the UK, underlining that the shortage of tradespeople is apparent throughout the country and not a localised problem for one region.

Average wait time for an available tradesperson and average repair costs across the UK

UK city Average wait time for tradespeople to be available to fix an urgent home issue, in days Average amount to fix a DIY fail Brighton 6 £351.82 Edinburgh 6 £344.67 Nottingham 9 £272.39 Southampton 6 £268.45 London 5 £255.31 Belfast 7 £245.35 Glasgow 8 £237.80 Leeds 4 £229.59 Newcastle 4 £212.83 Manchester 5 £211.15 Bristol 4 £203.87 Birmingham 7 £202.69 Cardiff 6 £195.50 Plymouth 10 £188.14 Liverpool 4 £187.83 Sheffield 9 £179.95 Norwich 3 £156.9