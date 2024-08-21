Sheffield-headquartered Honey announces trio of senior appointments

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Honey has announced three new appointments to complete the senior management team for its Central regional office in Sheffield to support the delivery of its ongoing expansion.

Dean Cutts and Richard Short have been recruited as technical director and commercial director respectively, whilst Nadine Trigg has joined as head of customer service.

With 28 years of experience within technical positions, Dean Cutts joins Honey Central from residential developer Harron Homes. His new role sees him head up the region’s technical delivery, from house type and development design to supporting land, commercial and construction teams.

Richard Short, who has 26 years’ experience in the housebuilding industry, joins from Avant Homes. At Honey, he is responsible for overseeing the commercial function of the Central region.

Senior hires - (from left) Honey Central's Dean Cutts, Nadine Trigg and Richard Short

Nadine Trigg joins from residential developer Persimmon Homes and has more than 10 years’ experience in the property and housebuilder sectors. She is responsible for Honey Central’s customer service output, including supporting and managing customer queries.

Since being launched in October 2022, Honey has secured 18 sites across Yorkshire and the Midlands that will deliver 2,250 homes and a combined gross development value of £609m. The average selling price of a Honey home is £300,000.

The company is backed by private equity firm Alchemy Partners and its Alchemy Special Opportunities Fund IV which has £937m of fully committed capital.

In March this year, Honey announced the launch of its two regional offices, Honey Yorkshire and Honey Central, following the appointment of Chris Coley as managing director. Honey Central is based out of the housebuilder’s existing premises on Ecclesall Road in Sheffield.

Honey chief executive, Mark Mitchell, said: “We are in position to accelerate growth plans across our Central operating region through securing additional sites and providing more people with the opportunity to own a Honey home.

“The appointments of Dean, Richard and Nadine are integral to this. They bring a wealth of experience within their respective fields which will prove invaluable as part of our expansion strategy.

“I am very pleased to welcome all three of them to Honey and look forward to working with them to build on the momentum we have already gathered across South Yorkshire and the Midlands.”

Honey has analysed consumer insights and trends to inform its house type designs to ensure they meet the needs and wants of today’s new home buyers, including the flexible use of all living spaces.

Standard features in every Honey home include bi fold doors; individually designed fully integrated kitchens; and boutique style bathrooms with a signature free standing bath and full height tiling. All properties have an electric vehicle charging point.

In addition, the house types accommodate the Future Homes Standard which requires all new homes being built from 2025 onwards to produce 75-80 per cent less carbon emissions.

For further information on Honey visit www.homesbyhoney.co.uk.