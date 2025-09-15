Sheffield has brand new all women's gym

At REDEFINE Gym and Health Hub, we are on a mission to change the way women experience fitness.

Based in Halfway, Sheffield, REDEFINE is a women-only gym and coaching space built on the belief that fitness should feel empowering, not intimidating. Whether you are looking to build strength, boost confidence, improve your health, or simply feel better in your own skin, we’re with you every step of the way.

Founded by two women frustrated with traditional gym culture, REDEFINE was created as a space where women of all backgrounds and abilities feel supported, seen, and celebrated.

Over the years the community has grown, and is continuing to do so now the team have moved into their brand new, well-equipped forever home and are ready to welcome you along with our members into our friendly team.

Contact Liz and Rebekah through their website to arrange a free trial session and make a start on your own redefine journey

