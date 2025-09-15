Sheffield has brand new all women's gym

By Ali Rowland
Contributor
Published 15th Sep 2025, 16:11 BST
Updated 16th Sep 2025, 08:12 BST
Redefine Health Club - The largest all female training space around

At REDEFINE Gym and Health Hub, we are on a mission to change the way women experience fitness.

Based in Halfway, Sheffield, REDEFINE is a women-only gym and coaching space built on the belief that fitness should feel empowering, not intimidating. Whether you are looking to build strength, boost confidence, improve your health, or simply feel better in your own skin, we’re with you every step of the way.

Founded by two women frustrated with traditional gym culture, REDEFINE was created as a space where women of all backgrounds and abilities feel supported, seen, and celebrated.

Over the years the community has grown, and is continuing to do so now the team have moved into their brand new, well-equipped forever home and are ready to welcome you along with our members into our friendly team.

Contact Liz and Rebekah through their website to arrange a free trial session and make a start on your own redefine journey

Part of the 6500 sq ft of gym floor space

1. Contributed

Part of the 6500 sq ft of gym floor space Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Group Training is REDEFINES specialty

2. Contributed

Group Training is REDEFINES specialty Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Indoor Cycling is one of the offerings on our 45 session timetable and the ladies love it!

3. Contributed

Indoor Cycling is one of the offerings on our 45 session timetable and the ladies love it! Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Blend, our in house Coffee Shop and Protein Snack Bar

4. Contributed

Blend, our in house Coffee Shop and Protein Snack Bar Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Sheffield
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice