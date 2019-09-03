Sheffield Hallam University's new Gateway to business success

Jordan Cooper, senior administrator business development and Daniel Lally, head of business and growth at Sheffield Hallam. Picture: Marie Caley.

The new SHU Business Gateway aims to make it easier than ever for firms to find a placement student, train an apprentice, or get some coaching for the boss.

The institution is keen to increase engagement with business to bolster its claim to be one of the world’s leading ‘applied’ universities.

The Gateway has been set up as a standalone point for enquiries with staff trained to answer queries and “hold the hand” of companies whatever help they’re seeking - even if they’re not sure what it is.

Daniel Lally, head of business engagement and growth, said: “Some employers just know they want to work with a higher education institution and simply ask, ‘Tell me what you can do.’

“We speak to a lot of employers who think universities are very academic and hard to work with.

“We want to change that perception with this dedicated unit that’s uncoupled from the main university structure and offers a single point of contact.

“A firms’ needs may change as they grow and create jobs but it should be easy to re-engage at any time.

“The benefit to us is we engage with more businesses more efficiently and successfully. It’s critical to how we operate as an applied university.

“We see it as a partnership model, we’re really trying to add value to a business when they use our services.

“We want to play a part as one of the region’s anchor institutions along with the Local Enterprise Partnership.”

Sheffield Hallam has a long tradition of offering courses with work experience.

From this month, every student on every course will have work experience in some form, Mr Lally stated.

SHU also runs courses for higher and degree apprentices, most of whom work at local SMEs.

It also offers knowledge transfer partnerships in which experienced academics work with a company on a specific project.