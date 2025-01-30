Sheffield Hallam strikes up partnership with Decathlon to design UEFA match balls

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sports engineering experts from Sheffield Hallam University have teamed up with Decathlon UK to design and develop the official match balls for the UEFA Europa League and UEFA Conference League.

The collaboration between the Sports Engineering Research Group (SERG) and Decathlon UK involved testing all aspects of the ball’s performance at Sheffield Hallam’s world-leading Advanced Wellbeing Research Centre.

Utilising a range of bespoke equipment, including high-speed cameras and force platforms, a team of researchers led by Dr Katie Mills analysed the ball’s material composition and aerodynamic performance, ensuring it met the highest FIFA standards.

The results were instrumental in developing the new match balls which debuted at the start of the 2024-25 season. The UEFA-approved match balls, are now available online and in over 40 Decathlon stores across the UK, including the Sheffield store.

Dr Katie Mills testing the UEFA ball

​ Will Taylor, UK Commercial Director – Teamsports at Decathlon said: “We are incredibly proud of the impact this partnership has had on professional football,” “By combining our passion for sport with Sheffield Hallam University’s cutting-edge research, we’ve created match balls that not only meet the demands of elite players but also elevate the playing experience for footballers of all levels.”

​​The collaboration extends beyond product development, with students from the School of Sport and Physical Activity at Sheffield Hallam University actively participating in the research, gaining invaluable hands-on experience in sports engineering and contributing to the advancement of the field.

Dr Simon Goodwill, Head of Research in the School of Sport and Physical Activity said: "Our collaboration with Decathlon to test KIPSTA footballs underscores SERG's commitment to advancing sports equipment and ensuring these match balls meet the highest standards of performance, quality and consistency. It's incredibly rewarding to see our research contribute to the game at such a high level."