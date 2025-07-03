Sheffield gyms: 24-hour Foundry Gym launches with opening offer and 10 new jobs

David Walsh
By David Walsh

Business Editor

Published 3rd Jul 2025, 18:59 BST
A 24-hour gym packed with ‘top of the range kit’ is opening in Sheffield creating 10 jobs.

Foundry Gym is due to launch on Saturday July 5 in the former Ant Marketing office on Bramall Lane, near JE James cycles.

Co-owner Elliott Keen said it was an official training centre for Hammer Strength and would have Hyrox kit, a boxing ring, massage room, studio, supplement room and food available in a break-out area.

Elliott Keen of Foundry Gym at the new venue on Bramall Lane.
He added: “We have state-of-the-art facilities and many different training disciplines inside the gym and we believe we have something really special to offer the people of Sheffield.”

It costs £5 for the first month and £28.99-a-month thereafter with no contract requirements.

