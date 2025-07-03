Sheffield gyms: 24-hour Foundry Gym launches with opening offer and 10 new jobs
Foundry Gym is due to launch on Saturday July 5 in the former Ant Marketing office on Bramall Lane, near JE James cycles.
Co-owner Elliott Keen said it was an official training centre for Hammer Strength and would have Hyrox kit, a boxing ring, massage room, studio, supplement room and food available in a break-out area.
If you’d like to receive more stories like this as well as the latest news from The Star, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter.
He added: “We have state-of-the-art facilities and many different training disciplines inside the gym and we believe we have something really special to offer the people of Sheffield.”
It costs £5 for the first month and £28.99-a-month thereafter with no contract requirements.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.