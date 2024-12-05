Sheffield gym wins prestigious national award

Believe & Achieve Women’s Gym in Hackenthorpe has been named a winner at a prestigious fitness industry awards ceremony.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The club beat off strong competition to be crowned Best Ladies Only Gym at the National Fitness Awards held in Leicester on November 29. This national recognition celebrates the gym’s outstanding dedication to empowering women through fitness, fostering a supportive community, and promoting health and well-being.

The awards, organised by Script Events and leading industry publication Workout, with support from headline sponsor ServiceSport, are now in their 14th year and recognise excellence and achievement in all corners of the industry with shortlisted facilities being as far north as Elgin and as far south as Devon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The National Fitness Awards, a highlight of the UK fitness industry calendar, recognises excellence across a range of categories. Believe & Achieve was selected as the winner from a competitive field of gyms across the country, making this a significant achievement for the Sheffield-based facility.

Winning Logo

Claire Moore owner of Believe & Achieve expressed her excitement and gratitude:

"We are absolutely thrilled to have received this award. It’s a testament to the hard work of our incredible team and the inspiring women who make up our community. Our mission has always been to create a welcoming space where women can feel strong, confident, and supported in their fitness journeys. This award is for every single member who has walked through our doors.”

Founded in 2013 this is the second time the gym has won this national award due to the expert coaching tailored to women of all fitness levels. The gym prioritises creating a safe, inclusive environment where women can achieve their goals, whether they’re starting their fitness journey or looking to take it to the next level.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The team at Believe & Achieve celebrated the award with members and staff, thanking everyone who contributed to this incredible milestone. The win comes as the gym prepares to launch new programs and initiatives in 2025, continuing its commitment to serving the women of Sheffield.

For more information about Believe & Achieve or to learn about upcoming programs, visit www.believeachieveuk.com or follow BelieveachieveUK on Facebook.