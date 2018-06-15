Sheffield foundry staff up for redundancy as potential buyer is found

Have your say

Forty four people at a historic Sheffield foundry are at risk of redundancy after a potential buyer of the site was found.

Bosses are consulting with staff at Darwins Castings’ Fitzwilliam Works on Sheffield Road, Tinsley, after it was put up for sale.

Director Melissa Duncan said they had given advance notification of potential redundancies.

She added: “We hope a sizeable number of people will transfer to our facility in Scunthorpe.”

The site is being marketed as ‘industrial accommodation with cranes and substantial power supply’ next to Junction 34 of the M1.

The firm, which dates back to 1774, uses sand castings to make pump, valve and equipment parts for industry.

It was bought by BondsHold Ltd in 2015. Established in Durham in 1868, it is a group of foundries with operations in Crook, Cumbria, Sheffield and Scunthorpe through its Bonds Foundry, Bonds Precision Castings, Darwins Castings and Bonds Heavy Castings respectively. The group employs 300.