Sheffield Forgemasters hosts stars of Salvage Hunters to raise thousands for Support Dogs

Sheffield steelmaker Forgemasters showed its caring side when it raised £3,400 for Support Dogs with the help of television show Salvage Hunters.

By David Walsh
Wednesday, 3rd November 2021, 4:59 pm

The Brightside castings specialist hosted presenter Drew Pritchard and used the visit to sell old industrial furniture and lights, raising £3,400 for the charity, including £700 from employees.

Forgemasters chose Support Dogs following a chance meeting between chief operating officer Gareth Barker and Chris Daykin, corporate partnerships manager at the charity, which provides assistance to people with autism, epilepsy and disabilities.

Support Dogs went to Forgemasters.

The charity raised £700 in donations from employees across the site.
