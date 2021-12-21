Sheffield football boot entrepreneur Alex Fleming plays a blinder with thriving export business

A Sheffield entrepreneur has hit the back of the net with a thriving football boot business after starting out selling old pairs on eBay.

By David Walsh
Tuesday, 21st December 2021, 2:14 pm

Alex Fleming now employs two, ships to 50 countries and has supplied players at Sheffield’s two professional teams including Enda Stevens and Jayden Bogle at United, and Owls’ vice-captain Liam Palmer.

He has also sold to players in the Premier League, MLS and La Liga.

The 26-year-old started two years ago selling second hand boots on auction website eBay.

This year, through his own website at arffootball.com, he sold £150,000 worth of products and is targeting £200,000 next year.

His success has allowed him to quit his job in the construction industry and run the business full time.

His uncle, Andrew Fleming, said: “I'm a bit biased, but I think this is a great story of a young, local man who has built a thriving business despite all the problems facing businesses in the last couple of years.”

