Crumb bakery at the junction of Abbeydale Road and Springfield Road opened on December 8 and sells baked goods including cakes, pastries, pizza and sour dough bread.

The business started at teh start of the pandemic in 2020 when Imre Von Schreiber, a baker for the last 10 years, and his partner Isabella Phillips started making pizzas and doughnuts.

After being furloughed during the first lockdown, the couple had decided to start selling pizza and donuts just for their family and friends.

Baker, Imre, inside his new bakery, Crumb in Sheffield.

But words on how good their pizza was started to spread like wildfire, as they began to receive orders from strangers, not knowing how popular it would get.

Speaking to The Star last year, Isabella said: "We started out with my family like a year ago, in the middle of lockdown.

"Both Imre and I were furloughed so we started baking from home with a baking blog.

"Loads of people got in touch with us asking to buy our pizza and donuts and we started selling before our pizza truck arrived."

Pizza is served in the evenings at the new Crumb bakery in Sheffield.

She added: "We were quite overwhelmed to be honest, we didn't think it was going to be popular.

"It started off just us selling for our friends and family and shared it on social media and it kind of blew up, where we were inundated with donut and pizza orders... we are very grateful."

The couple delivered to homes around Sheffield and, after this went really well with plenty of sell-outs, they decided to open an actual bakery – Crumb.

A Doughnut from The new Crumb bakery in Millhouses, Sheffield.

The new business is located in what was the old Floor Decor shop in Millhouses. They spent several months transforming the premises and opened just before Christmas.

Since their opening in early December, business has been doing very well at Crumb and the owners have really enjoyed their time so far.

They’ve attracted many customers who have loved the goods on sale from Crumb and left brilliant reviews of the new bakery on their Facebook page.

One comment from a new customer said: “We had our first sour dough from you today and it is now our favourite sour dough in Sheffield.”

Sour Dough Bread from the new Crumb bakery in Sheffield.

Another happy customer stated, “Well done guys! Making dreams come true! All I’ve done is eat bread all weekend; it’s amazing.”

Isabella explained: “Everyone in the area has been really supportive, we have had loads of great feedback, really lovely customers coming in.”

Crumb has plenty of baked goods on offer. In the evening, they offer pizzas and then it is a bakery during the day.