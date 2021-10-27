Future Life Wealth Management, based in Renishaw, is targeting ‘ambitious growth’ after hiring apprentice paraplanner Thomas Bradford, financial administrator Amanda Koerner and apprentice financial administrator, Callum Cole-Needham.

The firm was founded by managing director Jillian Thomas in 2009.

From left: Thomas Bradford, Amanda Koerner and Callum Cole-Needham

She said: “This recruitment drive will ensure that our clients always receive the high-level service and results they’ve come to expect.

“We were delighted when Thomas, Amanda and Callum agreed to join Future Life Wealth Management as they all displayed the enthusiasm and professionalism we demand from all colleagues.

“As a company, we remain committed to employing apprentices at every opportunity as we look to ensure that precisely the right employees are in place to ensure our sustained future growth.”

The recruitment drive means that Future Life Wealth Management now has 11 full-time employees.