Sheffield engineer collapses into adminsitration
A Sheffield engineering company established in 1970 has collapsed into administration putting 17 jobs at risk.
Ewen Engineering on Tinsley Industrial Estate suffered a loss of clients and did not have enough cash to invest in hi-tech machinery, officials say.
The firm’s registered name is Eadie Industries. It makes and tests a wide range of products from single components to full assemblies.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
The administrators are Louise Freestone and Paul Mallatratt of Bridgewood Financial Solutions. They are trading the business as a going concern while considering options including a sale. No redundancies have been made.
Louise Freestone said: “Ewen Engineering has a skilled workforce delivering specialist components to a very high standard. Given this pedigree we are hopeful a buyer can be found.”