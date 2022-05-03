The theme this year is “Our Future City”, with events, talks and demonstrations from May 9 to 13.

They will cover how technology can help improve health, drive decarbonisation and support culture and heritage after the trials of the past two years.

Jonny Briggs speaking at the 2019 Sheffield Digital Festival.

Jonny Briggs, creative director of digital design agency Field, said it was a “celebration of how creativity and technical excellence meet in Sheffield.”

It is organised through a partnership between Field and Sheffield Digital and first took place in 2019.

Premier sponsor is EyUp, the coding and enterpreneurship academy founded by David Richards, who set up WANdisco.

Other sponsors include BJSS Ltd, Business Sheffield, Sheffield Hallam University and the Showroom Workstation.

Full details of the events, plus how to register for the half day conference on May 12, go to https://sheffielddigitalfestival.com