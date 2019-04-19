SHEFFIELD DIGITAL AWARDS: Livestreaming to a global audience

The Sheffield Digital Awards will be livestreamed by a local firm that has mastered a notoriously tricky art.

Bosses at Stream7 have invested heavily in technology - the digital glue that sticks everything together - which means clients can have “whatever they want basically,” according to technical director Pete Amos.

That means livestreaming on any platform, shooting and editing video for webcasts and an ‘event video platform’ that offers a Netflix-style website to host and playback footage from events, optimised for all devices.

Managing director Darren Wain was working in events when he spotted a gap in the market for filming them.

Today the company, based at D9 Sheffield Manor Works, 39-40 Alison Crescent, Manor, Sheffield, has a long list of clients including Olympus, Pecha Kucha and Sheffield Soup, the SQLBits18 Developer Conference and Sheffield Teaching Hospitals - Darren and Pete have even donned ‘scrubs’ to film surgery inside an operating theatre.

Darren said: “We can help a company hold a meeting in Sheffield and livestream it to all offices around the world – and have a Q&A via Skype or a chat applet. We can also help them host a video and lock it down so individual people can watch certain parts.”

The Star is celebrating a booming sector with Sheffield’s first digital awards. The ceremony is at 6.30pm on Thursday May 2 at Kollider at Castle House, Castle Street entrance, Sheffield S3 8LU. Tickets are £10. Go to sheffielddigitalawards.co.uk

We've had a lot of entries and there should be about 200 people in attendance from this burgeoning sector. It will be informal and fun, there's no dress code and no sitting at reserved tables.

The Star editor Nancy Fielder is host, David Richards, WANdisco CEO is the speaker.

Barclays, Sheffield Hallam University, Sheffield City Council, XLN for business and Sheffield chartered accountants BHP are sponsors. The awards are supported by Sheffield Digital.

