SHEFFIELD DIGITAL AWARDS: City’s tech royalty crowned

Sheffield’s tech royalty has been crowned at the city’s first digital awards.

Ten companies and individuals were victorious at a gala celebration event last night.

The Star editor, Nancy Fielder, hailed the enthusiasm for the contest, the energy in the room and the large number of applications which had created “a legitimate contest where a win is something you – and we – can shout from the rooftops.

She said: “As well as individual glory, we can all play a part in raising the profile of the tech sector by sharing the results far and wide.”

The winners:

Best online personality: Helen Milner, chief executive of Good Things Foundation

Best web or mobile application: The Circle app by Joi Polloi

Best video game: Crackdown 3 by Sumo

Best economic support initiative: Myhrtoolkit

Best tech for good: Good Things Foundation

Most innovative use of digital tech: The Floow

Best use of digital tech in industry: Performance Engineered Solutions

Best digital arts and culture project: Playground by The Children's Media Conference

Best international success: Zoo Digital

Young entrepreneur of the year: Anna Bollinger

The Star organised the awards to celebrate the stars of an unsung - but booming - sector.

They were sponsored by XLN for business, Barclays Eagle Labs, Sheffield Hallam University, Sheffield City Council and BHP Chartered Accountants. And supported by Sheffield Digital and Kollider at Castle House, the city’s new £3m tech incubator in the former Co-op department store on Castle Street.

The event was livestreamed on The Star’s website and Facebook page by Sheffield tech company Stream7. Maxons Sheffield provided the sweets.

David Richards, CEO and co-founder of big data firm WANdisco was guest speaker.

He said: “Famously at the forefront of the first industrial revolution, history is repeating itself in South Yorkshire. Although, this time it is electrical engineering and computer code, rather than coal and steel, that are shaping Sheffield’s economic future.

“Sheffield’s tech scene has changed beyond all recognition since I left for the US in the late 1990s. Today, the city is an international hub for the aerospace, automotive and software industries.

“I take great pride in my Sheffield roots and know first-hand that this city has all the talent, heritage and international connections required to supercharge growth.

“Celebrating success is vital for progress, which is why I am honoured to be part of Sheffield’s first Digital Awards that will spotlight the businesses shaping our city’s future and the ambitious entrepreneurs showing that it’s possible to grow a global technology company from Sheffield.”

Full story in The Star on Monday.