SHEFFIELD DIGITAL AWARDS: Call for entries as deadline looms

Entrants to the first Sheffield Digital Awards have been sharing their excitement - as the deadline for applications looms.

Firms across the city are in with a chance of attending the ceremony after submitting entries. But there is still time to be in with a shout ahead of the deadline on Friday March 22.

Jane Whitham, head of marketing at Pricecheck.

The Star has organised the awards with Sheffield Digital to celebrate the stars of an unsung - but booming - sector. They culminate in a ceremony at the city’s new £3m tech incubator, Kollider at Castle House, on May 2. David Richards, CEO and co-founder of big data firm WANdisco is guest speaker.

Steve Rimmer, of Tickets for Good which donates spare event tickets to charity, has entered the Best Digital Arts and Culture Project.

He said: “To be in with a chance to attend such a high profile event is a big opportunity for us as a small company. It’s fantastic to be in with a shout of attending an event in a building which signifies a step-change in support for start-ups in the city.”

Steve Rimmer, co-founder and CEO of Tickets for Good.

Wholesaler Pricecheck has entered the Best Web or Mobile Application. Head of marketing Jane Whitham said it was a “no brainer.”

She added: “As a fast-growing wholesale and distribution company we’ve invested significantly in technology and building an in-house IT team. We wanted to celebrate the team’s achievements and contribution to our innovation and growth.

“We’re very much looking forward to attending the inaugural awards and meeting other members of the flourishing Sheffield tech community.”

Five tech-focused organisations are sponsoring: XLN for business, Barclays Eagle Labs, Sheffield Hallam University, BHP Chartered Accountants and Sheffield City Council.

Mark Gannon, the city council’s IT director, said the sector now supported more than 20,000 jobs.

He added: “We have an enviable infrastructure, a can-do attitude, a strong pedigree in gaming and innovation and a new-found belief in our ability to challenge and define.

“I’m delighted to support these awards. Sheffield’s digital sector has a lot to be proud of and a lot to shout about and these awards will be a fantastic celebration of all of the brilliant individuals and organisations working to drive Sheffield’s digital revolution.

“They also acknowledge the great strides Sheffield has made in this sector, the companies that are choosing to call Sheffield home and the development of our digital and tech incubator at Castle House.

“There is much to do, but collectively and individually, Sheffield is showing the world that it is a place where great digital people are working together to deliver great digital things.”

