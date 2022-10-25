Hydra team at Sheffield FC

Sheffield digital agency Hydra Creative has kicked off a World Cup Business

Sweepstake in association with the globe’s oldest football club.

Businesses are invited to join the digital sweepstake before the goal action begins in

Qatar on November 20 for the long-awaited 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Every company which gets involved will receive a free gift, including the top prize of

nominating a charity of their choice to receive a £500 donation from Hydra Creative.

All teams that enter a score prediction for the tournament will also have the chance

to win a heritage ball from Sheffield FC, the world’s oldest football club, which was

established back in 1857.

Emily Barker, Marketing Executive at Hydra based in Woodseats, is organising the

event. She said: “Our last Business Sweepstake for the 2020 Euros was incredibly popular and raised £500 for PACT, a Sheffield charity that offers support for families of children with cancer or leukaemia.

“All eyes will of course be on England after the inspirational success of the

Lionesses women’s team that brought home the trophy in this year’s Euros, and the

men play Iran on the 21 st November.

“Businesses must enter our sweepstake by October 24 th and there will then be a live draw of the team allocation released on social media.

“There’s been a lot of interest, so spots are limited, and we can’t wait to see which

business scores top place!”

Every business that enters the sweepstake will be able to claim an in-depth

marketing consultation worth up to £2,500, or a three month subscription to the Hydra Insights intelligent analytics system.