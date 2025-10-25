Sheffield developments: £16m office block to be built on site of former post office amid 'strong demand'
Contractors are removing asbestos and stripping out internal services at the former post office at 190 Norfolk Street, ahead of demolition in early January, according to Steve Davis of developer Grantside.
The firm announced plans for the building in February 2021 and reduced the proposed height after objections.
It was granted planning permission for a six-storey - ground and five floor - block in 2022.
In May, Mr Davis said the new building was set to open in 2027 and there was “strong demand” for high quality, purpose-built grade ‘A’ offices that matches the environmental, social and governance policies of occupiers.
He added: “People are going back to the office but want a better quality environment and location. This is in the perfect location.”