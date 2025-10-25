Work has started on a £16m office in Sheffield city centre set to offer “next generation” facilities and environmental specifications.

Contractors are removing asbestos and stripping out internal services at the former post office at 190 Norfolk Street, ahead of demolition in early January, according to Steve Davis of developer Grantside.

The firm announced plans for the building in February 2021 and reduced the proposed height after objections.

It was granted planning permission for a six-storey - ground and five floor - block in 2022.

How 190 Norfolk Street could look with the green wall on the front. Inset, Steve Davis of developer Grantside. | gRANTSIDE

In May, Mr Davis said the new building was set to open in 2027 and there was “strong demand” for high quality, purpose-built grade ‘A’ offices that matches the environmental, social and governance policies of occupiers.

He added: “People are going back to the office but want a better quality environment and location. This is in the perfect location.”