A developer has announced plans to start on a £16m office in Sheffield city centre but a request for changes has been criticised.

Steve Davis, founder of Grantside, said 190 Norfolk Street would offer “next generation” facilities and environmental specifications and would help attract top talent to the city.

The project is set to start with the demolition of a former post office in October, he added, and the new building, on the corner with Charles Street, to open in 2027.

How 190 Norfolk Street could look with the green wall on the front. Inset, Steve Davis of developer Grantside. | Grantside

He said: “There is strong demand for high quality, purpose-built grade ‘A’ offices that matches the ESG (environmental, social and governance) policies of occupiers. People are going back to the office but want a better quality environment and location. This is in the perfect location.”

Grantside announced plans for the building in February 2021 and reduced the proposed height twice after objections. A six-storey block was granted permission in 2022.

Now, the firm has submitted a request for changes, including moving a green wall from the rear to the front of the building and moving bike storage from the basement to the ground floor, which will reduce the size of proposed retail space.

How the CN Tower on Charles Street will look and the disused post office of today | NW / Grantside

Mr Davis said: “We are not changing the size or scale. It will just be more efficient and sustainable.”

Campaign group Hallamshire Historic Buidlings has objected stating: “The thin band of green wall appears ludicrous and tokenistic, detracting from the character and appearance of the conservation area through its poor design and introduction of an additional non-traditional facing material out of keeping with the Victorian buildings comprising the rest of the block.”