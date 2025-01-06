Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Developers have signalled the start of a multi-million pound office block in Sheffield city centre.

Grantside has notified the city council it plans to build a five-storey block - CN Tower - on the corner of Charles and Norfolk streets. The ground floor would be commercial uses, with offices above.

It comes after a proposal to demolish buildings and erect a six-storey office was granted in November 2022.

How the CN Tower on Charles Street will look and the disused post office of today | NW / Grantside

In June, Grantside said it was working through design development stages and was in discussion with builders.

The site is currently a disused post office and offices.

A short walk away, seven-storey office, Elshaw House on Wellington Street, opened last year in the council’s £470m Heart of the City regeneration scheme. Two floors are occupied.

In October, the council launched seven-storey No.1 West Bar Square off Corporation Street.