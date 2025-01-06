Sheffield developments: Developers signal start of multi-million pound city centre project

David Walsh
By David Walsh

Business Editor

Published 6th Jan 2025, 07:04 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Developers have signalled the start of a multi-million pound office block in Sheffield city centre.

Grantside has notified the city council it plans to build a five-storey block - CN Tower - on the corner of Charles and Norfolk streets. The ground floor would be commercial uses, with offices above.

It comes after a proposal to demolish buildings and erect a six-storey office was granted in November 2022.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
How the CN Tower on Charles Street will look and the disused post office of todayHow the CN Tower on Charles Street will look and the disused post office of today
How the CN Tower on Charles Street will look and the disused post office of today | NW / Grantside

In June, Grantside said it was working through design development stages and was in discussion with builders.

The site is currently a disused post office and offices.

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Sheffield and South Yorkshire directly to your phone.

A short walk away, seven-storey office, Elshaw House on Wellington Street, opened last year in the council’s £470m Heart of the City regeneration scheme. Two floors are occupied.

In October, the council launched seven-storey No.1 West Bar Square off Corporation Street.

Related topics:SheffieldCity CouncilNorfolkCouncilPost Office

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice