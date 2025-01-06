Sheffield developments: Developers signal start of multi-million pound city centre project
Grantside has notified the city council it plans to build a five-storey block - CN Tower - on the corner of Charles and Norfolk streets. The ground floor would be commercial uses, with offices above.
It comes after a proposal to demolish buildings and erect a six-storey office was granted in November 2022.
In June, Grantside said it was working through design development stages and was in discussion with builders.
The site is currently a disused post office and offices.
A short walk away, seven-storey office, Elshaw House on Wellington Street, opened last year in the council’s £470m Heart of the City regeneration scheme. Two floors are occupied.
In October, the council launched seven-storey No.1 West Bar Square off Corporation Street.
