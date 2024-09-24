Sheffield creative marketing agency celebrates 25 per cent business growth

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Award-winning Sheffield based creative marketing agency Objective has achieved record business growth, following recent investment in people and innovative technologies.

Objective is recognised as one of the fastest growing B2B marketing agencies in the UK.

Managing Director Dan Broadbent said: “Our exclusive focus on delivering outstanding results for B2B clients has accelerated the growth of Objective.

“In the past six months alone, we have increased the Objective team by 25 per cent by recruiting the very best B2B talent to our purpose designed studio and offices in the heart of Sheffield.

Objective Managing Director Dan Broadbent

“We have also invested in development of innovative technologies, including the B2B Insight Platform, which uses AI technology to inform the development of more effective B2B marketing campaigns.

“We have recently generated more than £1.75 million worth of B2B sales leads on behalf of a South Yorkshire based client, in one single campaign.

He added: “As we enter our fourteenth year, we are proud to continue to invest in the best people and technologies here in our home city of Sheffield.”

The Objective team of B2B specialists partner with hundreds of B2B clients including Assa Aboly, Kingfisher Lighting, OSO Hotwater, SIG and Turner and Townsend.

Objective successfully deliver board level marketing strategy, creative, digital and content marketing.