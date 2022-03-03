We know what’s happening all too clearly but what can we do to make a difference?

As the death toll mounts and 500,000 refugees pour out of the country, it has been governments trying to influence the outcome through diplomacy, sanctions and aid - up to now.

For Fletchers Waste Management in Darnall has organised a convoy to take essential items to refugees in Poland.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The mountain of donations shows the huge pent up desire to help.

The company has Polish staff who are hearing news about the impact of the war directly from relatives. And in recent days it has apparently dominated discussions there.

Within hours of announcing the plan, the firm was inundated with donations, showing just how huge is the pent up desire to help.

Four vehicles are due to set off on Friday March 11 but bosses think that it could end up being twice that number, especially if more become available.

Plaudits must go to them for deciding to act - and then seeing it through.

Gathering donations is one thing but organising a big trip like this is another.

Since managing director Gavin Leverett gave the project the green light, all 25 office staff have been involved sorting out travel, insurance and customs documents, liaising with the Red Cross in Poland and even sourcing hard-to-find cardboard boxes to put items in.

The plan is to tackle the 24-hour drive non-stop, once in the EU.

Ironically, bosses think the trickiest part of the journey, post-Brexit, will be clearing French Customs.

We must hope officials don’t find fault with manifests and supporting documents leading to the mercy mission being delayed.

After that it should be plain sailing across Europe to the Polish border with Ukraine.

Having to flee your home with nothing, in winter, to an unknown destination is too horrendous to contemplate.

The Fletchers’ convoy goes with our gratitude that the city is playing its part as a force for good amid so much terror, death and destruction.

But knowing the compassion and determination of Sheffielders, I’m sure it won’t be the last.

BUSINESS NEWS: Historic hunting lodge has one last shot at survival