Plans to dismantle Sheffield’s £540,000 Container Park and turn it into park loos have brought out the toilet humour in readers.

Grant Harris, who called for ‘Double-quilted bog roll as a minimum!’ was among dozens who contrasted the cost of the project with its potential future use - although some were much ruder. Others remembered when public toilets were much more common, including in the city centre.

Officials are recommending the attraction of shops and eateries at the top of Fargate is removed and put into storage. From there, individual units - of which there are eight - could be used for catering or as loos in parks, or by community groups, they say. Councillors will decide at a meeting on Tuesday January 24.

The project, described as having hit ‘bumps in the road’ has been criticised for being late, over budget and never fully open. The final element, an upstairs bar, was abandoned when faced with costs ‘in excess of £180,000’.

On The Star's Facebook page, Baz Addison commented: “We had very good park toilets but they said they were too expensive to clean so shut them down, sold them off or demolished them. So now we are getting some easy-rot, 70-grand-a-piece conversion khazis. Have they borrowed Dianne Abbot's calculator?”

Lesley Thompson added: “Instead of park toilets what about town toilets?”

Mat Smith said the container park concept was ‘fantastic’. He added: “This is such a shame. The project was never going to work because it’s in the wrong place and it’s not big enough. This needed to be on the site of castle markets to start the regeneration of that area. The concept is fantastic and could have offered something that Meadowhall doesn’t have, a place for up and coming entrepreneurs to operate a business cheaply. The footfall failed because the project was never realised. Using them for toilets is a real shame.”

Some wondered if containers would be used in Graves Park where the much-loved Rose Garden cafe is closed due to serious maintenance issues.

Philip Barker wrote: “Temporary building for the Rose cafe perhaps”.

