A number of concerned Sheffield residents and local business owners gathered in the Peace Gardens today to protest the introduction of a Clean Air Zone in and around the city centre.

Since the announcement of the Clean Air Zone (CAZ) and the charges it will bring, some Sheffield business owners have shared concerns of the pricing. A flyer handed out at the protest today read: “Many small business owners simply cannot afford to absorb the CAZ tax.”

Consumers have also voiced concerns for the additional price they may have to pay when the CAZ comes into place on February 27. Publicity in advance of the protest suggested “this will increase what you’re currently paying for things” and the leaflet provided today (February 4) states: “Even if you don’t drive, CAZ charges may be passed on to consumers by deliveries, trades, public transport and more.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The protest was arranged in a Facebook group called ‘Campaign against chargeable clean air zone Sheffield’, which rapidly grew to around 4,500 members. When The Star left the protest just under an hour after the advertised start time, it appeared there were roughly 100 people in the crowd.

Protesters gathered in Sheffield City Centre to voice concerns over the planned Clean Air Zone.

The CAZ is being implemented by Sheffield City Council from February 27, 2023. All heavy and light goods vehicles, vans, buses, coaches and taxis that drive within the inner ring road and city centre will be charged if their vehicles do not meet emissions standards. Personal vehicles are not included and are exempt from charges and there is currently no indication from Sheffield City Council this will change.

Charges run at £10 per day for vans, LGVs and taxis and £50 per day for coaches, buses and lorries or HGVs. Vehicles are identified by Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras and the council have already started sending out advice letters to drivers, using the system.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad