Sheffield City Council seeks £4m to clean up 22-acre Attercliffe Waterside plot for 750 homes
Sheffield City Council has applied for £4m to clean up land earmarked for 750 homes, not developer Citu, as reported in The Star.
Wednesday, 9th February 2022, 10:37 am
The authority hopes to receive a grant of £4.08m from the Brownfield Housing Fund for the Attercliffe Waterside scheme and not the Leeds-based company.
An earlier report incorrectly stated boss Chris Thompson met officials from the Mayoral Combined Authority, which administers the fund, before Christmas.