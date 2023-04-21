The chief executive of Sheffield City Council receives almost £250,000-a-year from taxpayers - making her the best paid official in Yorkshire and the Humber.

Kate Josephs is on a £204,311 salary and a £38,819 pension to make a package worth £243,130, according to the Taxpayers’ Alliance. Its Town Hall Rich List shows she is among seven high flyers on pay and pension deals worth more than £100,000-a-year - costing a total of £1,151,317.

The figures come amid soaring inflation and a cost of living crisis affecting millions of Brits.

TPA chief executive John O’Connell called on local authorities to stop council tax rises and cut down on wasteful spending.

Kate Josephs, Sheffield Council’s chief executive, receives a package worth almost £250,000.

He added: “Taxpayers facing record council tax rises want to be sure they are getting value for money from their local authority leadership. Many authorities continue with extremely generous pay and perks, including bonuses and golden goodbyes, while local people are facing a financial squeeze. Residents can use these figures to hold their local town hall bosses to account.”

Kate Josephs last year survived an investigation into a lockdown leaving party when she was director general of the Covid taskforce in the Cabinet Office. Suspended for nearly six months, she was paid £94,627.05 to stay at home. She subsequently promised to make donations to good causes worth ‘at least’ as much.

According to the TPA, the other £100k+ earners in Sheffield include Greg Fell, director of public health, who rose to prominence during the pandemic and now speaks out on obesity and air pollution. He is on £128,411 salary and £18,233 pension worth £146,644.

Eugene Walker, executive director of resources, received £158,051 pay, £30,294 in pension - a total of £188,345. He left the authority after 24 years in November.

John Macilwraith was executive director of people and received £156,637 pay and £29,761 pension, worth £186,398. He left last year and the post no longer exists, according to Sheffield City Council.

Gillian Duckworth, director of legal and governance, receives £98,301 pay, £18,464 pension - a total of £116,765. She left last year and has recently been replaced by David Hollis on a different salary, the authority says.

James Henderson, director of policy and performance, gets £92,561 pay and £17,514 pension, worth £110,075.