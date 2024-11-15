Watch: Take a walk through Sheffield Christmas Market 2024 and see what prices are this year

Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke

Senior Reporter

Published 15th Nov 2024, 06:55 GMT
Join me for a brief walk through Sheffield Christmas Market 2024 and a preview of the prices this year.

The Big Wheel is up, the log cabins are open and the first hot chocolates have been poured - it’s time for Sheffield Christmas Market.

Watch the video above and join me a short walk through the town centre to see the market’s first day on November 14.

