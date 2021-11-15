The annual festive stalls along Fargate and Pinstone Street are back up and running from today, with shoppers able to pop in to get seasonal goods and foods.

It also sees the giant ferris wheel return to Fargate again.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield's Christmas Market is open from today

The regular market at the Moor continues to open as normal.

The Christmas Market will run until Christmas Eve and is open from 10am to 6pm Sunday to Thursday, and will close at 8pm on Fridays and Saturdays throughout December.

It is made up of more than 50 stalls and log cabins in the city centre, and is run by a small, independent company and features a host of independent traders, with over 80 per cent of them Sheffield-based.

There are over 50 log cabins and stalls, offering a range of festive items like clothing and house decorations, as well as plenty of places selling food and drink.

Visitors will find an Alpine Bar, a traditional German sausage grill, pizza, chimney cakes, churros and many other foods.

You will also be able to take a visit to see Santa at the Grotto, and view the city from the sky on the iconic big wheel.

The Christmas Market has become an annual fixture in the city centre in recent years.

But the Striezelmarkt Christmas Market in Dresden, Germany is said to be almost certainly the oldest in the world. It is said to date back to 1434.