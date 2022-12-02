Christmas and the build up to the festive season can be an ideal opportunity for people to pick up temporary jobs while employers are desperate for staff. In addition to regular seasonal retail jobs, many options are available across Sheffield in shops, cafes and restaurants. These are some of the top temporary Christmas jobs in the city now.

Barista, 200 Degrees Coffee Shop, Division Street, Sheffield.

The job is temporary for Christmas and part-time, but workers get discounted or free food.

Many restaurants need a Christmas chef.

The ad states they want a candidate with an ‘infectious personality’ and incredible coffee skills to support the general manager at our coffee shop at our shop in Division Street, Sheffield. This position is a Christmas temporary job role and is a part time position. Salary: From £9.50 per hour

Christmas Team Member Pizza Hut Crystal Peaks, Drake House Way, Sheffield

Salary up to £9.50 plus tips (pay rates differ dependent on age) working a mixture of shifts Monday to Sunday. Term: from two to eight weeks.



The job ad states: ‘Ho Ho Ho! It’s that time of year again when our Huts get really busy’.

‘Role highlights’ include filling the salad bar, unloading the dishwasher, checking the toilets and cleaning cutlery.

Delivery driver with parcel delivery company Evri.

The job ad states: ’As a delivery driver this Christmas at Evri you’ll deliver toys, joy, and happiness to people in your community’. Self-employed, paid for each parcel delivered or collected. Fuel allowance, Sunday bonus and starter payment. You need your own smartphone and vehicle.

Christmas Chef at the Miller and Carter carvery on Ecclesall Road, Parkhead.

Permanent job, the advert states: ‘Unwrap your perfect job for Christmas! As a chef at Miller & Carter - Sheffield, you will master our menu, with your food being the reason guests keep coming through our doors! You’ll thrive in a fast-paced service, pulling together as a team, because it’s the people that make it all worthwhile’. Staff get a 33 per cent discount, flexible shifts and 28 days paid holiday.

Poundland sales assistant, Christmas temporary.

The job ad states: ‘As the UK and Ireland's largest discount retailer, Poundland & Dealz are bucking the trend on the high street. We're looking to fill temporary positions starting soon and lasting until the end of December. If you're passionate about customer service and pride yourself in maintaining the highest standards, we'd like to talk to you’.

