The Sheffield Charity Construction Ball celebrated its 20th anniversary by raising £28,000 for the Sheffield Hospitals Charity – taking the total it has raised for good causes over the years to £327,000.

The annual event was organised by HLM Architects, Arup and RLB for members of the construction and property sector to enjoy themselves while supporting good causes.

Around 300 guests attended this year’s ball, featuring an appearance by Olympians Derek Redmond and Jamie Baulch.