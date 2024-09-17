Sheffield Chamber of Commerce set to begin ‘new chapter’ with office move

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Membership organisation Sheffield Chamber of Commerce (SCCI) has provided support, advice, expertise and representation for organisations of all sizes in Sheffield for almost 170 years. Now embarking on its next chapter, following continued growth and strength, the organisation has relocated its headquarters to Westfield House.

Westfield House is a high quality, flagship office, which provides modern, Grade A accommodation ideal for the demands of a modern business.

Located in a prime location, fronting Charter Row and set in the heart of Sheffield’s city centre, the new office is close to The Peace Gardens, Pound’s Park, Devonshire Green and the train station.

A significant milestone in the organisation’s journey, the new office, on the eight floor, spans 3,444 sq. ft.

It will house not only the core Chamber team, but also colleagues from Sheffield International Trade Centre (SITC). The aim is to ensure the whole team sits under one roof, to greater streamline operations and benefit SCCI members.

The soon to be 22-strong team says the new environment, with its central and accessible location, emphasises its long-term commitment to supporting Sheffield’s vibrant business community and will make it easier to engage with existing and prospective members.

As part of this, the new office will introduce numerous meeting spaces, versatile event and training spaces and a dedicated business lounge – a relaxed and welcoming area ideal for informal catchups.

“Our move to Westfield House marks an exciting new chapter for Sheffield Chamber,”explained Louisa Harrison-Walker, Chief Executive of Sheffield Chamber of Commerce.

“The new location embodies the energy and ambition of our city. Being positioned at Westfield House, near the very businesses and communities we support, is a testament to our commitment to driving growth and opportunity for all organisations here in Sheffield.”

Alexis Krachai, Chamber President, said: "The Chamber’s move reflects our commitment to making Sheffield the best place to start, run, and grow a business. Our new environment is designed to inspire innovation, support our ambitious team, and drive forward our mission of leading the way in shaping Sheffield’s thriving business community."

The move to Westfield House has involved investing in a world-class working environment. The new space is designed to enhance productivity and offer a collaborative and positive work environment.

Danny Johnson, Business Director at Sheffield Chamber of Commerce, said: “The health and wellbeing of our team has been a huge priority as we’ve designed the new office space and navigated the transition from old to new.

“The team has been consulted at every stage of the process to ensure the investment in the office meets the needs of every single person.

“We’ve also made sure that, while the office suits the needs of the organisation now, it is futureproofed as we continue to grow as a team and expand our services for members.”

The Chamber’s move has taken place with the Sheffield City Goals in mind, with aims to further support local businesses, retain talent, and invest in the region’s workforce.

Louisa added: “We’re particularly pleased to have used a local supply chain in our fit-out to keep our investment in the local economy and to celebrate those businesses doing great work here in South Yorkshire.”

The move has been made possible with help from commercial property specialist Colloco, legal specialists Irwin Mitchell, IT infrastructure from ITS Technologies and FluidOne, and a generous donation of office furniture from Rider Level Bucknall and Westfield Health.

The Chamber is a not-for-profit organisation made up of a community of board members, council members, patrons, and champions. This community is where businesspeople from around the region can share their expertise and insight to shape what the Chamber has to say on prominent issues.

Sheffield Chamber’s vision is to make the city one of the very best places in the UK to start, grow and run a successful and sustainable business.

Learn more about membership and consider joining the community here: www.scci.org.uk/membership