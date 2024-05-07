Sheffield Chamber of Commerce Bolsters Board with Trio of Appointments

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Together with the existing members, the new NEDs will be responsible for propelling the strategic objectives of the Chamber forward – ensuring its vision and mission are always front and centre.

Amy Grey, CFO at Sheffield Forgemasters, is one of the three new faces. She joins the Board with over 20 years of strategic finance experience – 10 at executive team level – and has held a raft of senior positions across both regional and multi-national companies.

The Chamber also welcomes Dr Sam Chapman, Senior Vice President of Innovation & Co-founder at The Floow, who specialises in transport, new technologies, new markets and research projects. He was also elected as the first ever 'digital cutler', during his tenure as a Freeman and Council Member of The Company of Cutlers, back in 2015.

(L-R) Louisa, Amy Grey, Dr Sam Chapman & Erica Thompson.

Erica Thompson, General Counsel at Pricecheck Toiletries, concludes the trio and offers a wealth of legal experience, specifically in the regulatory compliance arena, gained from working within multiple businesses and industries from around the Sheffield region over the past 10 years.

Louisa Harrison-Walker, CEO of Sheffield Chamber of Commerce, said: “It’s a very exciting time for our city, and our new colleagues will further strengthen the collective knowledge and experience of our existing Board.

“With their impressive professional backgrounds spanning many corners of the business landscape — legal, finance and digital — each of the new NEDs brings with them fresh perspectives, skills, and decision-making capabilities.

“As well as making Sheffield the best place to start, grow and run a successful and sustainable business, the Chamber is passionate about working together and leading the way in making that happen. The new appointments are a crucial in helping to achieve this.”

Faaiza Ramji, Principal at OnPurpose, joined the Board as a NED back in March 2021. She said:“Continuing to diversify our Board is vital in ensuring we are a trusted, representative voice for businesses in Sheffield, and it’s a pleasure to welcome Amy, Sam and Erica to the fold.

“Their appointments not only foster our ability to adapt to the ever-evolving business landscape, but also strengthen our capacity to support, connect and advocate for local companies, drive economic growth, and contribute to the prosperity of the region.”

Dr Sam Chapman, who is also Co-Chair of the Chamber’s Transport Forum, said: “I am thrilled to embark on this new journey as a Non-Executive Director for Sheffield Chamber of Commerce. I’m excited to expand my reach from beyond the transport forum and use my expertise while contributing to our business community, to ensure greater growth, innovation and collaboration.”

Erica Thompson said: “I am really looking forward to being part of the board and working with and learning from some great and highly respected people. I can’t wait to play my part in the Chamber and help to continue its reach and influence within the business community, the city and beyond.”