News you can trust since 1887
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
DJ confirms she will leave BBC Radio 1 after eight years
Clive Myrie pulled from BBC News at Ten after Boris Johnson lying joke
Father of two goes missing swimming English Channel
Titanic missing sub: US Coast Guard widens search as noises continue
Two injured and one arrested after stabbing at London hospital
Body found after police search river for missing woman

Sheffield cafes: Meet the 20-year-old living her dream after opening When Butter met Sugar in Hillsborough

When Butter met Sugar opened just a few weeks ago and is already proving a hit.

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 10:04 BST

A coffee and cake shop in Sheffield is proving a big hit with customers just weeks after opening.

When Butter met Sugar opened last month when 20-year-old Amy Robbins decided to turn her passion for baking into a business. Since then, more and more people have come to visit as word spreads over the exciting coffee and cake venue.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

She said: "It's been really good. It has definitely gotten busier over the last few weeks. People are telling me the cakes are lovely and others have been coming in after recommendations to try it."

Most Popular

Amy Robbins is living her childhood dream after opening When Butter met Sugar on Holme Lane.Amy Robbins is living her childhood dream after opening When Butter met Sugar on Holme Lane.
Amy Robbins is living her childhood dream after opening When Butter met Sugar on Holme Lane.

It has been a flying start for Sheffield's rising baking star, who has been taken aback by the amount of support over the last month.

"Thank you to everyone. This has literally been my dream since I was a little girl," Amy said, "I have not had any wastage from customers, there is no cake left on any plates."

The cafe offers a vast array of cakes and other bakes for customers to eat whilst enjoying a cup of tea or coffee during the day, as well as taking orders for celebration cakes, which Amy said is her speciality.

The When Butter met Sugar shop front on Holme Lane, Hillsborough.The When Butter met Sugar shop front on Holme Lane, Hillsborough.
The When Butter met Sugar shop front on Holme Lane, Hillsborough.
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Amy posts her cake creations regularly on the When Butter met Sugar Facebook page. She said her lemon loaf cake is proving a favourite early on. It is so popular, she revealed she is having to bake a new one every day to keep up with the demand.

In the weeks she has been open, Amy has received nine reviews online, with each and every one being five stars.

When Butter met Sugar is open Monday through Saturday from 10am - 4.30pm on Holme Lane in Hillsborough, Sheffield.

Related topics:SheffieldHillsboroughCafe