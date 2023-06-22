When Butter met Sugar opened just a few weeks ago and is already proving a hit.

A coffee and cake shop in Sheffield is proving a big hit with customers just weeks after opening.

When Butter met Sugar opened last month when 20-year-old Amy Robbins decided to turn her passion for baking into a business. Since then, more and more people have come to visit as word spreads over the exciting coffee and cake venue.

She said: "It's been really good. It has definitely gotten busier over the last few weeks. People are telling me the cakes are lovely and others have been coming in after recommendations to try it."

Amy Robbins is living her childhood dream after opening When Butter met Sugar on Holme Lane.

It has been a flying start for Sheffield's rising baking star, who has been taken aback by the amount of support over the last month.

"Thank you to everyone. This has literally been my dream since I was a little girl," Amy said, "I have not had any wastage from customers, there is no cake left on any plates."

The cafe offers a vast array of cakes and other bakes for customers to eat whilst enjoying a cup of tea or coffee during the day, as well as taking orders for celebration cakes, which Amy said is her speciality.

The When Butter met Sugar shop front on Holme Lane, Hillsborough.

Amy posts her cake creations regularly on the When Butter met Sugar Facebook page. She said her lemon loaf cake is proving a favourite early on. It is so popular, she revealed she is having to bake a new one every day to keep up with the demand.

In the weeks she has been open, Amy has received nine reviews online, with each and every one being five stars.