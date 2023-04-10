There are a number of businesses currently looking for new ownership in Sheffield this Easter.
Many have proven very popular over the years and look set to continue to be successful under new management.
1. The Cake Shop & Sugar Craft School
This popular Sheffield business is based in Hillsborough and is up for sale due to the current owner-operator's retirement plans. Photo: Google
2. Koala Nursery (now closed)
This day care nursery is fully fitted and occupies a "prime trading position" in Burngreave. Photo: Businessforsale.com
3. Auto Tech
This business is located on Barnsley Road and is incredibly highly-rated. Photo: Google
4. The Proud Potato
The Proud Potato has occupied this Middlewood Road site for over 30 years, according to Ernest Wilson. Photo: Businessesforsale.com