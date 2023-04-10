News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield businesses for sale: 6 Sheffield businesses looking for new owners - including The Cake Shop

There are a number of businesses currently looking for new ownership in Sheffield this Easter.

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 10th Apr 2023, 04:45 BST

Many have proven very popular over the years and look set to continue to be successful under new management.

This popular Sheffield business is based in Hillsborough and is up for sale due to the current owner-operator's retirement plans.

1. The Cake Shop & Sugar Craft School

This popular Sheffield business is based in Hillsborough and is up for sale due to the current owner-operator's retirement plans.

This day care nursery is fully fitted and occupies a "prime trading position" in Burngreave.

2. Koala Nursery (now closed)

This day care nursery is fully fitted and occupies a "prime trading position" in Burngreave. Photo: Businessforsale.com

This business is located on Barnsley Road and is incredibly highly-rated.

3. Auto Tech

This business is located on Barnsley Road and is incredibly highly-rated. Photo: Google

The Proud Potato has occupied this Middlewood Road site for over 30 years, according to Ernest Wilson.

4. The Proud Potato

The Proud Potato has occupied this Middlewood Road site for over 30 years, according to Ernest Wilson. Photo: Businessesforsale.com

