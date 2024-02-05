Sheffield Business Together announces new partnership with Sheffield Property Association

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

SBT’s mission is to bring together like-minded businesses to collaborate, connect, share and harness resources across sectors to address a range of social issues including food poverty, particularly to support young people, those in the BAME community, refugees and those affected by homelessness.

With the impact of inflation, and rising energy, food and fuel costs, pushing more households into poverty and financial hardship, and with a greater need for a fairer and greener world, SBT aims to bring organisations together to harness resources and channel them where they are needed most.

It’s within this background that the S-PA are supporting SBT, to bring about strong engagement from their membership, which comprises businesses and organisations from across the property and built environment sectors. By strengthening and formalising the relationship between the two organisations they are harnessing the collective power and impact of both to improve the lives of many in Sheffield.

L-R: Christie Smith (trainee solicitor at CMS & Chair of S-PA Aspire Group), Helen Johnson (partner

Within this partnership, S-PA members would receive access to all SBT opportunities, have a seat on Built Environment for Good (BFG) forum providing S-PA members with a new platform to enact change but also to offer their experience and expertise to the work SBT does.

Louisa Harrison-Walker, SCCI chief executive and chair of the SBT, said: “In my experience, Sheffield works best when we work together. Both the SBT and the S-PA are organisations built on collaboration – it only makes sense to bring them together for the greater good of the city.

“SBT’s work has been really important in helping our local communities – particularly in the last few years when demand has sky rocketed owing to the long-lasting effects of the pandemic and the ongoing cost-of-living crisis.

“The work is still vitally important as we enter 2024 and by working with the S-PA, we will continue to improve education, environments, and social action in Sheffield.”

Martin McKervey, chair of the S-PA, said: “The Sheffield Property Association is very pleased to be a part of this partnership with SBT and BITC. This is a very important and positive statement of how responsible business organisations across the city can collaborate and work together, helping and supporting those with the greatest need in our city.”

Helen Johnson, from CMS, who leads the Inspiring the Future priority group for the S-PA, added: “This partnership is about pooling opportunities and expertise to facilitate positive change. SBT is a fantastic organisation which brings together partners to combine forces and tackle social issues being faced by our communities. Their achievements over the last four years speak for themselves.

“The S-PA is passionate about Sheffield and our aim is to make it a great place to be for everyone who lives and works here. We are really looking forward to working with SBT and helping with their great work.”

SBT was launched in 2019 by founding members Arm, Arup, Henry Boot PLC, Irwin Mitchell, Sheffield Hallam University, The University of Sheffield, Business in the Community (BITC), Voluntary Action Sheffield and South Yorkshire’s Community Foundation.

Then in 2021, SBT partnered with Sheffield Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI). SBT activity is now co-delivered by BITC and SCCI with both organisations funding a full-time post each.

As part of this new partnership with SBT, the S-PA will contribute significant funds to SCCI to support the funding of these posts, as there is currently no SBT membership fee and all time and resources are currently delivered pro-bono by the businesses involved.

To date, SBT has delivered over 449 projects, with a value in excess of £860k. Benefitting 90+ voluntary and community organisations. In 2022, 619 volunteers from 152 employers delivered 124 employer engagements to 7,220 students in 16 schools in areas of disadvantage across Sheffield.

This January, to ensure the continuation of this work, SCCI welcomed Charlie Hedges as SBT project coordinator. Working alongside Carolynn McConnell, the SBT strategic lead (BITC), she brings with her a wealth of experience. In her role, she will be responsible for brokering sustainable social action projects between the private, voluntary and community sectors.

Charlie said: “I had no idea of the breadth and depth of the work that Sheffield Business Together were involved in, how it harnesses the private sector resource and expertise for the benefit of our voluntary and charity sectors here in Sheffield.

“I’m enjoying getting stuck in and I am excited to continue to develop our partnerships and projects. It’s great having organisations like the S-PA support us in expanding our reach.”