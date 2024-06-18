Sheffield Business School awarded international accolade for impact on the region

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sheffield Business School at Sheffield Hallam University has been awarded the EFMD Business School Impact System (BSIS) label, for its impact on the South Yorkshire Region.

The label was awarded after an assessment process which reviewed the Business School across seven categories including Financial, Education, Business Development, Intellectual, Ecosystem, Societal and Image dimensions of impact.

The report found the total financial impact of Sheffield Business School to the local region to be £331 million, with 95% of graduates in employment within 15 months of graduation and an impact of around £6 million from student consultancy and student placements. These results are above average for the sector and demonstrate a very strong employability impact for the school.

Other activities that were noted were the Business School’s growing research profile, its commitment to start-ups, social mobility, and clear and long-standing collaborations within the region.

Professor Sam Giove (centre) collects the award

Sheffield Business School’s commitment to fostering entrepreneurship and driving regional growth is evident through both the delivery of the government-funded Help to Grow Management scheme and the student consultancy modules, where all Business School students work on projects to address real business challenges. The report found these programs have ’proven invaluable, empowering aspiring entrepreneurs with the resources, mentorship, and support necessary to transform their innovative ideas into thriving business ventures.’

Collaboration across departments, real-world application in the curriculum, and guaranteed work experience opportunities further reinforce its dedication to fostering innovation and preparing students for entrepreneurship.

Professor Conor Moss, Dean of Sheffield Business School, said: “We’re extremely proud of the impact Sheffield Business School is having on our region and global partners. It is fantastic to join a global community of high-quality business schools committed to sustainable societal impact.

“BSIS were impressed by our significant economic impact, our expansive and innovate approaches to employer engagement, student and graduate enterprise and exemplary employability offer and performance. We're also delighted with recognition for our growing research and innovation impact and our alignment to the UN Sustainable Development Goals and Principles for Responsible Management Education (PRME).”

The Business School’s commitment to societal impact is evident through its alignment with the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals, reflected in its vision, mission, research, and teaching practices. With corporate social responsibility (CSR) integrated into research themes, publications, and teaching methods and active participation in networks such as Athena Swan and PRME, the report found the school demonstrates a strong dedication to CSR, fostering both research and societal impact.

François Bonvalet, BSIS Director, said: “Warm congratulations to Sheffield Business School on earning the BSIS label. With a rich legacy and a renewed focus on societal impact, its dynamic regional presence and commitment to excellence herald a transformative era in education and community engagement.”

Sheffield Business School (SBS) is one of the largest business schools in the UK, with 7000 students from the UK and overseas, and will be moving to a new purpose-built home as part of Sheffield Hallam's campus development in early 2025. SBS is in the top 6% of business schools worldwide, accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB).

