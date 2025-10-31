Sheffield Business School academic appointed to prestigious business council board

Dr Alim Abubakre has been appointed to the Board of the Business Council for Africa (BCA) – one of the UK’s most established organisations connecting investors, policymakers, and businesses across the African continent

Dr Abubakre, a recognised thought leader in international business and responsible leadership, will help bridge academia and industry by:

•Bringing Sheffield’s applied expertise into African business strategy and boardroom decision-making.

•Championing scholarships and opportunities for the next generation of African leaders.

•Strengthening UK–Africa dialogues, positioning Sheffield as a key contributor to international investment and business conversations.

Dr Alim Abubakre, senior lecturer in International Business, said: “This role is not just a personal honour, but a platform to amplify Sheffield Business School’s mission of transforming lives and organisations through applied knowledge, responsible leadership, and global partnerships. I am excited to contribute to strengthening UK–Africa collaborations that will shape inclusive growth, policy impact, and sustainable business practices.”

Sheffield Business School was recently recognised with the prestigious AACSB re-accreditation, highlighting the quality of their educational practice, placing it among the top six per cent of business schools globally.

This appointment further strengthens Sheffield Hallam’s role as a globally engaged university, driving impact across borders and contributing to the success of businesses, communities, and economies.

Professor Conor Moss, executive dean of College of Business, Technology and Engineering, added: “I’d like to congratulate Dr Abubakre on his appointment to the Business Council for the Africa Board. I have no doubt Dr Abubakre will use his expertise to strengthen UK-Africa business relations and showcase the applied knowledge, responsible leadership, and global outlook that are key aspects of the mission of Sheffield Business School.”

Founded in 1956, the BCA champions sustainable business growth, supports leadership development, and promotes investment opportunities across Africa. Its impact span across Africa, USA and Europe.

Some 10 unique selling points of Business Council for Africa includes

1. Founded in 1956 to stimulate business, trade and economic development, establishing one of the UK’s earliest, continuous Africa-focused business platforms.

2. Independent governance: BCA has remained a not-for-profit company limited by guarantee, underscoring mission over profit.

3.Unchanged mission with modern reach: still focused on “connecting sub-Saharan Africa to the international business community.”

4.Policy-level access: hosts closed-door roundtables with key business figures and politicians through Afrexim

5.Flagship thought-leadership forums: the Kaye Whiteman Summer Lecture and an annual events calendar (including the AGM) that convene decision-makers and investors.

6.Awards that shape the narrative: the BCA African Business Book of the Year elevates scholarship and business stories that influence boardroom agendas.

7.Next-generation pipeline: bursaries and scholarships investing in future African business leaders—impact beyond networking.

8.Board calibre: led by figures such as Arnold Ekpe (former Ecobank CEO), signalling serious continental expertise and credibility.

9.Proven corporate reach: historically supported 250+ companies and entrepreneurs operating across the continent and the UK

10. Scale and convening power: Access to 400+ member organisations, 30,000+ global network.