PrimaBerry, a Sheffield clothes and accessories business, is the only Sheffield business to be nominated for the New Starter Business of the year award as part of The Yorkshire Choice Awards 2022.

The awards are searching for the best businesses in their categories in Yorkshire, with the public being able to vote.

The Yorkshire Choice Awards were founded by Joanne Maltby and Melanie Malcolm, who said they saw an opportunity to recognise and raise awareness of local people and businesses that are unique and inspirational in their own way.

The awards have grown considerably since 2016, while raising money for charity along the way.

Charities the awards have supported include Martin House Children's Hospice, The Danny Jones Defibrillator Fund, St Gemma's Hospice, Bethany's Smile and Simon on The Streets.

PrimaBerry’s nomination is for New Starter Business of the year, which is an award recognising independent businesses that are under two years old.

Some of PrimaBerry's products.

PrimaBerry co-owner Susana said: “We moved to Sheffield a few months ago to live and work on our business and since then we do our best to always promote Sheffield and invite people to come over and visit the greenest city in the UK.

"We are very proud of living here and everyone has been very welcome and helpful towards us.”

Susana says the nomination for the Yorkshire Choice Awards means a lot to the company and is something they are very grateful for.

A PrimaBerry backpack. The business has just been nominated for The Yorkshire Choice Awards 2022.

"For us, to be nominated for this award means a lot. It was a big change in our lives, to move from London to Sheffield and also to start a business focused on sustainability during the pandemic so for us this is a vote of confidence and extra motivation to continue doing what we’ve been doing until now,” she said.

"Our main focus is to show people that sustainable fashion can be affordable and encourage everyone to do more ethical choices and try to be more earth-friendly.

“We are fully conscious this is a long term project but we believe step by step we are contributing to a better world for future generations.”

The public vote is open until March 31 at: https://www.yorkshirechoiceawards.co.uk/votehere.