Award winning Sheffield based B2B creative marketing agency Objective is placing its emphasis on people as it looks forward to another year of growth.

Now well established as the fastest growing B2B creative marketing agency in the UK, the company is currently investing more resources than ever into recruiting and developing the very best people.

And for Objective People partner Amy Broadbent, that means creating a supportive atmosphere and infrastructure that puts people first.

“Over the past year we have invested significant resources into developing industry leading systems, to encourage and empower our team to work together, to successfully deliver exceptional results,” Amy said.

Objective's People Partner Amy Broadbent

“As we continue to grow as an agency, we want our team to continue to grow with us.

“Much of our work is about growing our mission and values, placing our ethics firmly at the heart of our decision making, and the way we successfully develop relationships with our clients.

“Our values are also demonstrated through our commitment to giving back to charities and businesses in our home city of Sheffield.”

Objective have donated more than 2,500 strategic, creative and digital hours to good causes in the region.

Lisa Kitchen from Sheffield based Live and Learn Consultancy said:

“We partnered with Objective to develop and deliver a unique training programme to support their people first philosophy.

“Its brilliant to see the achievements of the Objective team and we are delighted to partner with such a progressive organisation that truly puts it team, its clients and the community at the heart of everything they do.”