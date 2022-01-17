Sheffield business leader's new mission to help young people succeed

Karen Mosley was inaugurated in November 2021 as the chamber’s 114th president and only the third woman to hold the position.

Her ambition is to make it easier for younger people in Sheffield to follow their dreams by finding the job or starting the business that changes their life.

This comes as organisations across South Yorkshire come together to deliver the Local Skills Improvement Plan under the Government’s Skills Accelerator programme.

Karen Mosley of HLM Architects, the new Sheffield Chamber president.

It strives to create an ‘agile and responsive skills system’ that offers new ways of training and empowering people in education and the workforce.

Karen has now been appointed chairman of the Skills Accelerator Board, playing a central role in driving this project forward.

Karen said: “Individuals with talent and aspirations are too often held back by the system. I want to change this landscape, so our young people’s future is not shaped by their background, but by their hard work and determination.

"This is extremely close to my heart, as I myself experienced these same barriers 35 years ago at school.

“To do this, we need to remove the obstacles and barriers that our young people face. And through LSIP, we are challenging ourselves to think differently.

"This project is bringing together voices and insights from our business community, skills providers, and wider stakeholders, to create a robust response around the skills needs relevant to our region.

“I am delighted to be part of driving this forward, and that my new role as Sheffield Chamber President provides an avenue where I can support this change. I am determined to focus on helping the chamber to unlock the untapped potential in our communities.”