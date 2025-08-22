Sheffield business Hydra Creative to relaunch ‘Design for Donation Day’ in support of S6 Foodbank and Sheffield Children’s Hospital.

The event, taking place on 9th September 2025, will allow business owners to access professional design support in return for a donation to two brilliant local charities: S6 Foodbank and Sheffield Children’s Hospital.

Hydra Creative welcome the opportunity to raise money for these integral community projects, which provide care both physically and mentally for vulnerable people in Sheffield. In exchange for donations, business owners can expect a variety of high quality services, including logos, social media graphics, flyers and more.

This year, the company is also excited to welcome special guest designer Chloe Wilkin, known for her bold creativity, original visuals and high-rated client testimonials.

Donations are kindly requested at a minimum of £50, with all proceeds going directly to the charities. Funds towards S6 Foodbank will go towards funding nutritionally-balanced emergency food packages for those struggling to make ends meet during the current cost of living crisis. All money towards the Sheffield Children’s Hospital Charity will fund pioneering medical treatments and child-friendly facilities.

Both charities are central in advocating for the health and happiness of Sheffield people, a sentiment that Hydra Creative stands strongly by: ‘What we are creating here is an opportunity to support incredible local charities, while sharing the company’s high standard of creative work with business owners,’ company management explains.

Participants will have the option of conducting their design sessions in person at Hydra Creative’s studio on Chesterfield Road, Sheffield or online.

To get involved and reserve your space now, contact Hydra Creative via their website: https://www.hydracreative.com/landing/design-for-donation-day-signup