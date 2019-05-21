Knowles Warwick will be moving into a new home at Charlotte House, in the city’s S2 area close to Bramall Lane, in June.

The building is being completely refurbished and a grand opening will be held to show off the new premises after the renovation is complete.

As well as becoming the headquarters for Knowles Warwick, a number of fully serviced offices on the ground floor of Charlotte House will be available to rent for local entrepreneurs and businesses later this summer.

“We’re really looking forward to being able to offer sole traders and small businesses contemporary office space with fantastic transport links and additional meeting space for hire,” says founder and managing director Steve Knowles.

Founded in 1985, Knowles Warwick has evolved to offer a wealth of advice and support services to help business owners and entrepreneurs achieve their ambitions.

The team offer accountancy services, including online accounting, as well as business planning support and advice; they also give advice on retirement and pensions, and help with raising corporate finance.

“Knowles Warwick is about much more than just the cold facts and figures of accountancy – our expert advisors get to know their clients’ personal and professional goals, allowing them to identify areas where they can help them to succeed,” adds Mr Knowles.

“Yes, we can help you save money on tax, but Knowles Warwick are so much more than just accountants. As experienced business advisors, we have helped thousands of clients to create a strong business strategy, source essential funding for growth, and find the perfect buyer when the time comes to part ways with the business.”

The company specialises in helping small businesses get off the ground, making it a great decision to offer local firms the chance to work under the same roof.

“Starting a business is now easier than ever, and more and more people are ditching the nine-to-five for self-employment every year. But owning a business brings with it a range of challenges that can seem daunting if you don’t know where to turn,” continues Mr Knowles.

“That’s where your accountant and business advisor comes in. Whether you’re struggling with cash flow, looking for funding or just need someone to bounce ideas off – someone who knows your business and has helped others like you to succeed – your accountant is uniquely positioned to support and advise you.”

For business advice and accounting support, email bestadvice@knowleswarwick.com or visit www.knowleswarwick.com today.