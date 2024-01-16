Think you can be a bus driver? Those looking to get behind the wheel can seize the opportunity this month in Sheffield.

Anyone keen to try driving a bus can have a go for free on a TM Travel bus at an open day in Sheffield on Saturday, January 27. Engineers who want to take a look under the bonnet are also welcome for a hands-on introduction to bus mechanics.

Buses will be manoeuvred around the TM Travel depot at Station Road in Halfway so drivers can test their ability to start, stop, steer and reverse.

Drivers keen to have a go behind the wheel of a bus just need to bring their driving licence at any time between 10am and 4pm. There is no need to book a spot.

There will also be a free bite to eat at the open day and lots of information about buses and the roles of bus drivers and vehicle technicians.

TM Travel is hosting an open day in Sheffield for the public to get behind the wheel of one of their buses.

TM Travel trainers will be on hand to show visitors the ropes and bus drivers will help visitors to get on the move. There will be informal interviews for people keen to explore a career with TM Travel, which includes comprehensive training.

Paul Cobb, operations manager at TM Travel, said: “Lots of people might wonder what it’s like to drive a bus and here’s the perfect opportunity to try out their driving skills on one of our wonderful vehicles.

“We’re hoping lots of wannabe bus drivers will discover they have an aptitude for it. They’ll pilot one of our buses with guidance from a member of our highly skilled driving team.

“Drivers and engineers who enjoy the experience, and think buses may be a career for them, will be able to discuss the job, the training and the rewards – including pay of £12 per hour for drivers, plus overtime – with one of our recruitment team.”

Paul Smith, partnerships manager at the training provider Realise, said: “This is an exceptional opportunity to explore a real-life bus depot.

“For those aspiring to join the passenger transport industry, it’s a chance to engage with the team and discover how to start your journey to become a qualified driver.

“I’d encourage people to come along, embark on a fulfilling career and play a pivotal role in propelling South Yorkshire forward with TM Travel.”