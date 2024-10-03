3 . Radisson Blu Sheffield by HLM Architects

The new Radisson Blu Hotel is located in the heart of Sheffield, overlooking the Town Hall and Peace Gardens. The hotel is a unique yet sensitive addition that blends new architecture with the historic fabric of the city. Behind the Victorian façade are 154 contemporary rooms, a rooftop speakeasy-style bar restaurant, flexible event spaces with outdoor terrace, and fitness centre. Photo: Lisa Daniels Photography / David Barbour Photography | Photo: Lisa Daniels Photography / David Barbour Photography