Top architectural projects this year include the Radisson Blu hotel, The Wave at Sheffield University, Leah’s Yard, Pound’s Park and Eyewitness Works, as well as creative home extensions and state-of-the-art commercial buildings. That’s according to Sheffield Design Awards which has drawn up this list.
2. Leah's Yard by Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios
The redeveloped Grade II* listed Leah’s Yard, steeped in Sheffield heritage, re-opened its doors to the public this summer, and is now home to independent businesses. Phase One restored the shell of the building, Phase Two included building a sympathetic extension to the southern side of the complex, and helped improve infrastructure and accessibility.
3. Radisson Blu Sheffield by HLM Architects
The new Radisson Blu Hotel is located in the heart of Sheffield, overlooking the Town Hall and Peace Gardens. The hotel is a unique yet sensitive addition that blends new architecture with the historic fabric of the city. Behind the Victorian façade are 154 contemporary rooms, a rooftop speakeasy-style bar restaurant, flexible event spaces with outdoor terrace, and fitness centre.
Photo: Lisa Daniels Photography / David Barbour Photography
4. Pound's Park by Sheffield City Council
Pound’s Park is Sheffield city centre’s landmark new public space, providing a place for play, relaxation and socialising. The park combines modern public realm design with natural elements and includes interactive play pyramid towers and a large climbing boulder.
It features wildflowers, sustainable planting and seating options, and is also a cultural hub, hosting community events and art installations.
