The owner of a Sheffield bridal shop is looking to the future after winning high profile clients including Geordie Shore star, Holly Hagan, and former glamour model, Chloe Goodman.
Rebecca Fenning, aged 32, started Hummingbird Bridal Studio at Fox Valley shopping centre in Stocksbridge after her father passed away six years ago.
The pair worked together in the wedding industry and after his passing, Rebecca decided to go solo.
Since then her high-end gowns, which cost up to £5,000, have been a favourite of reality television stars - prompting her to renew her lease on the premises.
Chloe Goodman was in Plastic (2014), Ex on the Beach (2014) and The Real Housewives of Cheshire (2015). Holly Hogan is best known from the MTV series Geordie Shore.
Rebecca said: “We concentrate on giving our clients a distinctively bespoke shopping experience, going above and beyond to help guide and empower whilst bringing only the best designs to ensure total satisfaction.”
She added: “Rebecca said: “I am delighted to be remaining here at Fox Valley as it provides a great community of like-minded businesses and there are always plenty of events happening, which we can get involved with.”