True North Brew Co, based on Eldon Street, Sheffield, has unveiled the mural painted in Rob Lee’s instantly recognisable use of pattern, repetition and abstraction.

It was painted to celebrate ‘30 years of us’, as True North Brewery marks its 30th birthday during 2022. Alongside the unveiling of the city centre mural, the brewery has launched a ‘Celebration’ gin and ale.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

True North Brew Co unveil brand new mural painted by local artist, Rob Lee.

Sheffield Dry Gin’s ‘Celebration Gin’ is limited edition and features a special label by Rob Lee, and True North Brew Co’s ‘Celebration Ale’ is a five per cent pale ale with 30 hops.

Kane Yardley, founder and owner of True North Brew Co, said: “I’m so proud of the business we’ve built over the last 30 years. We commissioned this mural to give something back to the local community who have supported us since 1992; it looks incredible and really brightens up Devonshire Green.”

Nicky Geraghty, senior marketing executive at True North Brew Co, said: “Thirty years of True North is such a massive milestone, we thought it deserved a big celebration to match.

“By teaming up with Rob Lee, we’ve created a work of art for the public, but also a work of art to collect and keep on our Sheffield Dry Gin bottles.