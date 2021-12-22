Sheffield BP Petrol Station features on latest TikTok Trends Top Ten
Sheffield’s Bramall Lane BP petrol station has made it into the top 10 of a TikTok trends list.
The social media data has revealed that service station TikToks are the latest viral trends among generation Z.
The tag #servicestation has amounted a huge 6.5 million views on TikTok, which is more than double other viral TikTok trends, such as the Harry Potter Studio Tour which amassed 3.2 million views on the social media platform.
And as we now head into the festive period for Christmas, the learner-driver insurance provider Veygo by Admiral predicts that another surge in views for the service station trends as university students begin their migration home.
Read More
David Roberts, chief product officer at learner driver insurance provider, Veygo, said: “The TikToks of top influencers are showing motorway services in a new light; no longer the incidental stop off for a coffee and a break, they’re now a destination.”
The BP petrol station on Bramall Lane, Sheffield, which went viral earlier this year for its wide selection of American Sweets and Tango Ice Blasts, has now featured on the service station trend top ten.
The #sheffieldgarage hashtag has amounted an impressive 77,600 views in total, and per service station hashtag, the Bramall Lane BP averages 73.5k views, which leaves it fourth on the service station trend top 10.
TikTokers from all over the country have visited the Bramall Lane BP in aim of getting video and treats of their own from the Sheffield service station in order to get higher views themselves.